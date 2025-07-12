Crawley Town cruise to 5-1 friendly win over East Grinstead

Crawley Town cruised to a 5-1 win at East Grinstead after a dominant display.

The Reds were strong from the start, applying pressure to the Wasps and barely giving them a touch of the ball.

Reece Brown had an early sight at goal, however his shot went just wide of the post after some fantastic play from Kabongo Tshimanga and Crawley-born Danny Cashman.

A few minutes later, Tshimanga put the ball in the net, however it wasn't before the referee blew his whistle for a foul on the keeper, so the score remained 0-0.

Louis Flower after scoring against East Grinstead | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Crawley continued to apply pressure throughout the first half, however they were unable to find a way past the East Grinstead defence, who were playing well to keep the Reds away from the net.

Both sides went into half time knowing that improvements would be needed to take charge of the game.

Two minutes into the second half, Crawley immediately showed more aggression as Dion Pereira put the ball into the back of the net, however the goal was ruled offside.

It didn't take long for Pereira to have the ball in the net again, as Crawley took the lead on the 49th minute of the game with the substitute making his mark after only being on the pitch for four minutes.

Crawley proved to be much more of a threat going forward as Brown fired a shot towards goal which was saved by the keeper.

Shortly after that, the Reds doubled their advantage on the 63rd minute after some superb footwork from substitute Ade Adeyemo which allowed Louis Flower to tap the ball into the back of the net.

The two-goal lead only lasted ten minutes, as East Grinstead pulled one back on the 73rd minute.

A couple of minutes later, Adeyemo earned himself a yellow card after a late challenge, however he quickly redeemed himself after scoring a long range stunner on the 80th minute, restoring the two goal advantage as Crawley took a 3-1 lead.

Six minutes later, Pereira brilliantly ran through the Wasps' defence and made it 4-1 to the Reds.

Crawley weren't done there, as on the 89th minute they scored a 5th after Ben Radcliffe put the ball in the back of the net.