The Newcastle-born left-back has arrived on a short-term loan deal until December 31, 2022.

The 23-year-old came through the academy systems at Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest before a loan move to Harrogate Town in 2020, for whom he made his senior debut in the FA Trophy.

Gallacher joined League One outfit Burton Albion in the summer of 2020 and went on to make 12 appearances for the Brewers, before joining the Reds the following summer and making five appearances in all competitions.

The defender said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, it’s always good coming to a club where you know a lot of the boys already.

“Last year was quite a tough year. I missed quite a lot of the season with an injury so I’m just looking forward to getting back out there, enjoying my football and playing games.”

Gallacher will wear shirt number 28 and is eligible for immediate inclusion in Gateshead’s matchday squad.