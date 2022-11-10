Young took charge of Crawley over a month ago and has led the club to four league games unbeaten. With a new atmosphere around the club since the departure of Kevin Betsy, their owners WAGMI United are still yet to decide on their permanent head coach.

“All the lads are desperate for him to get the job,” said one of Crawley’s most experienced players, Joel Lynch. “Since the day he took charge, the feeling in the dressing room has been really positive.

“It’s completely changed. It’s enjoyable and can’t speak highly enough of Lewis (Young). He’s not just a good coach and manager he’s also a good people person. All we’ve got to do is keep winning for him and hopefully he gets the job.”

WAGMI United have stated that Young will be considered as a candidate for the permanent role but have made no announcement since they sacked Kevin Betsy on the 9th of October.

Crawley had only won once in their first 12 games under Betsy whilst scoring ten goals. In four games under Young, the club have won two, drawn two and scored eight times.

“The staff around me have been fantastic and I can’t speak highly enough of them,” said Young, who’s just been nominated as League Two’s manager of the month. “There’s little parts of the games that we’ve been trying to get the players to absorb.

“With the attacking threat we have in the team, we’ve been really good going forward. Then it’s just about marrying that up with the defensive side of things. Fingers crossed we can do that and put in a good performance on Saturday to put us in better stead.”