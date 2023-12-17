Crawley Town defender makes honest admission after Mansfield Town defeat

Will Wright has said it’s going to get frustrating if Crawley Town’s good performances don’t translate into points.

Will Wright makes a block against Mansfield Town on Saturday. Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Reds lost 3-1 at home to Mansfield Town on Saturday despite Scott Lindsey’s men being the better side for long periods of the game.

It’s not the first time they have dominated against a more experienced team and lost and defender Wright, who has played in midfield for the last two games, says it needs to change.

"It’s going to get frustrating to be honest,” he said. "There’s no point in being a good side if we not picking up points.

"It doesn’t happen here [Broadfield Stadium] often,. We are very good at home. Away from home we have played well but not picked up the results, at times you would take playing worse and winning and we need to find that balance.”

Reds went behind to Baily Cargill’s goal in the 12th minute before Danilo Orsi scored his 11th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Crawley started the second half well but were hit by a KD Davis goal before George Maris sealed the win in the 64th minute.

Jay Williams was then sent off four minutes later and Reds struggled to get back into the game. Wright believes they should have been calmer after they went 2-1 down.

He said: “It feels like we shot ourselves in the foot. To get it back to 1-1 and are controlling the game then we concede. It’s a good ball in the box but I should probably get out and stop the cross a bit better to be honest.

“And the gaffer will be pulling his hair out as we know he goes on about marking in the box and obviously the first goal was similar. I think we needed five minutes to get control of the game but we sort of went gung-ho too early and they caught us and it’s 3-1, then the red card.

"If we steady the ship for five minutes after the third goal. I think we were hurting them and the way we were playing we were going to hurt them and they would have been happy to drop a little bit deeper and hold on to a 2-1. But once the third goal goes in it was always going to be hard to get back from there.

