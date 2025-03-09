Crawley Town defender says Reds need to be 'fearless' in season run-in

Toby Mullarkey said his Crawley Town side need to be fearless after the 1-1 draw against Reading earlier today.

Panutche Camara saved a point for Crawley in the 90th minute after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s first half strike put the Royals ahead.

Despite the poor performance, it was a big point for Crawley as they attempt to get out of the relegation zone.

Mullarkey is hopeful of the Reds staying in the division, and said that bringing key players back from injury along with making Broadfield Stadium a fortress.

Crawley Town defender Toby Mullarkey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

He said: “There's obviously big players to come back. Jeremy [Kelly], Josh Flint, who was massive for us before he got injured and we're going to need everyone going into the final stretch of the season.

“There's still plenty of games to play for 33 points up for grabs, which I know sounds like a bit of a cliche, but all it takes is one win and then we can spiral.

“We've got some massive games coming up with people that we can hopefully drag into it with the likes of Exeter and Peterborough. So, we need to make the home a fortress. Like I said, it's a cliche, but we need the fans with us to make it compact here and horrible for teams to come here because it's going to take all of us to get over the line.”

Another thing which will help the Reds stay in the division is team spirit, which Mullarkey has said is there in the changing room, along with the camaraderie between players.

On team spirit, Mullarkey said: “It's massive. I've had experiences like this before where dressing rooms haven't been quite like they are here.

“I think people are always wanting to know what the vibe of the changing room is like, but obviously the camaraderie is there, and the team spirit is there being in changing rooms where it's not.

“So, it needs to be kept at that level. Like I said, we've all got to be in it together, which we are, and take each game as it comes.”