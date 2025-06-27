Crawley Town defender signs new two-year contract

Crawley Town have confirmed that Dion Conroy has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Conroy signed for the club at the start of the 2022-23 season under former manager Kevin Betsy.

The defender instantly became a regular starter for Crawley.

When his former Swindon counterpart Ben Gladwin was made captain by Scott Lindsey, Conroy would often captain the Reds in Gladwin’s absence.

This trend continued into the 2023-24 season, which resulted in Conroy being the first Crawley captain to lead a side out at Wembley Stadium.

The 29-year-old cemented his place in Reds folklore as Crawley defeated Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the League Two play-off final.

His captaincy was made permanent at the start of the 2024-25 season.

During his time in RH11, the defender has amassed 83 appearances in a Reds shirt and will now look to hit the 100 mark in the near future.

Conroy said: “I am really pleased to get this over the line, and buzzing to get it sorted so early.

“I’m really looking forward to the season, as I think it could be a good one.

“Scott is a massive reason why I signed here. What we achieved a couple of years ago was largely down to him, so I am looking forward to another season with him.”