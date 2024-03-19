Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mukena has impressed since coming into the starting XI and has played a key part in the win over Notts County and draw with Stockport on Monday. And he has been delighted to help the team climb towards those play-off places.

He said: “Obviously for me personally I've been happy with my performances and just happy I could help the team to positive results. I think my time not playing was a bit frustrating, but I think that time sitting out helped me learn a lot from the players that were playing. The gaffer [Scott Lindsey] thought the time was right that he could put me in and he trusted me. I just want to thank him for trusting me and hopefully I can keep playing well when I do play and help the team get as high as we can.”

His teammate Klaidi Lolos’ late minute strike salvaged a crucial point against Stockport County at Broadfield Stadium in their continued charge for the playoffs.

Crawley Town defender Joy Mukena | Picture: Eva Gilbert

This point took the Reds up to ninth in the table with nine games remaining, and they are creeping closer to AFC Wimbledon, who are in a coveted and last play-off position, being just one point behind them.

Mukena felt mixed emotions after the result and he said: “I think it's a good point again, coming from behind.

"The boys showed determination again to get the point and we're a bit disappointed because we knew a win would have taken us but all in all I think it's a good point against a team up that’s right there."

The Reds have now got knack for the third game running of responding positively after trailing a game. Mukena also reiterated the belief and confidence around the team about making the play-offs.

He said: “I think even from the start of the season, even though we were tipped to go down, we knew what we had in the building, so we had a lot of belief that we could do something and at this stage of the season. I don't think that we’re surprised that we're here because at the start the gaffer put lot of confidence into us the way we play, our style, the players that he brought in even though a lot were from Non-League, he brought the right players in to fit the style and I think it's worked nicely.”

Last season Mukena played in National League South and was asked about the differences between the leagues.

The defender said: “It's been tough. I've tried to take on board a lot as much information as I can. I said before watching players that are established in this league like Dion and trying to take bits from his game and implement it into my game.”