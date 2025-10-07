Crawley Town 'deserved more' from Leyton Orient defeat, says Scott Lindsey

Scott Lindsey said his Crawley Towen side deserved more from their 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient in the Vertu Trophy.

Reds were just minutes away from taking the game to penalties when Aaron Connolly fired home a stunning free-kick to win it for the home side.

Louis Flower gave Crawley the lead after just three minutes before Demetri Mitchell made it 1-1 five minutes before half time.

Reds, who had eight changes from the side who lost at Cambridge on Saturdau, were much-improved following three consecutive league defeats and Lindsey was impressed with what he saw.

“We were excellent, weren't we? I thought we were really good, especially in the first half,” he said. “I thought we dominated the game. I thought we caused them all sorts of problems, scored a good goal and potentially could have scored more. But yes, really proud of the team tonight.”

A few players played 90 minutes who hadn’t had much game time this season, including Max Anderson, Fate Kotey and Louis Flower.

“I thought that we tired towards the end when we diluted it with a few changes,” Lindsey told the BBC’s Gary Smith. “Not diluted it in a disrespectful way, I don't mean it in that way, but we brought some youngsters on and Jude [Robertson] came on, he's only 17, and he had a go, and it's going to be good for him. And that's what we want.

“We want to kind of blood some of these young players in these games and Fate obviously played 90 minutes and it'll be good for him. He’'ll be nothing but better for that.

“But yes, I was really proud of the team tonight. I thought we had some really good performances. We made changes at half-time and made changes about 50, 60 minutes in as well. So a good performance, a good night in all. We probably deserved a lot more out of the game than what we got.”

Leyton Orient only made four changes from their side who played in League One on Saturday – and that pleased Lindsey.

“I was really pleased when I saw the team sheets," he said. “I thought it was going to be a really good test now. And it was. But I thought we were the better team, certainly in the first half, and big spells of the second half we were.

“I just felt that we became a little bit deep. Certainly in the last 20 minutes, I felt that we succumbed to a bit too much pressure and let them have the ball a little bit too much for me, and showed them probably a little bit too much respect. They made some changes as well, but probably their changes strengthened them rather than made them weaker.

“I was pleased because we always want to pit our wits against good sides and, listen, they're a good side and they're competing in the division above us and we give them a real good game, certainly in that first half. I thought we were the better side.”

Reds host League Two leaders Walsall on Saturday.