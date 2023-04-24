Chris Galley has resigned from Crawley Town Football Club.

During this period, Co-Chairman Preston Johnson has been in the United Kingdom to support the staff and players with the day-to-day running of the club as the team continues their fight for League Two survival.

Johnson said: “I would like to thank Chris for his efforts during his time with the club. The lads put in a brilliant shift at Hartlepool on Saturday, and I was delighted to see us pick up a very important victory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galley was been appointed as the club’s new Director of Football on August 23 and also acted as the club’s interim CEO ‘until a search for a permanent hire is completed’. That permanent appointment never happened.

Prior to his appointment, Galley served as Head of Pro Services for StatsBomb, the leading football analytics firm, where he led the company’s consulting practice and advised professional clubs on player recruitment, strategy and tactics.

He previously spent a decade at Matthew Benham’s Smartodds, where he was responsible for research, analysis and the application of statistical models, while also working behind the scenes assisting Benham’s own football clubs — Brentford FC of the English Premier League and FC Midtjylland of the Danish Superliga — with coaching searches and player recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having advised Crawley Town in his capacity at StatsBomb since the club’s takeover by WAGMI United, Galley will now bring his wealth of football experience and invaluable analytics expertise to the Broadfield Stadium on a full-time basis, where he will partner with co-chairmen Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, manager Kevin Betsy and assistant manager Dan Micciche in collaboratively charting the club’s path forward, on and off the pitch.