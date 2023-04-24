Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town director of football and acting CEO resigns

Acting CEO & Director of Football Chris Galley resigned from his duties at Crawley Town Football Club.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:07 BST
Chris Galley has resigned from Crawley Town Football Club.Chris Galley has resigned from Crawley Town Football Club.
Chris Galley has resigned from Crawley Town Football Club.

During this period, Co-Chairman Preston Johnson has been in the United Kingdom to support the staff and players with the day-to-day running of the club as the team continues their fight for League Two survival.

Johnson said: “I would like to thank Chris for his efforts during his time with the club. The lads put in a brilliant shift at Hartlepool on Saturday, and I was delighted to see us pick up a very important victory.”

Galley was been appointed as the club’s new Director of Football on August 23 and also acted as the club’s interim CEO ‘until a search for a permanent hire is completed’. That permanent appointment never happened.

Prior to his appointment, Galley served as Head of Pro Services for StatsBomb, the leading football analytics firm, where he led the company’s consulting practice and advised professional clubs on player recruitment, strategy and tactics.

He previously spent a decade at Matthew Benham’s Smartodds, where he was responsible for research, analysis and the application of statistical models, while also working behind the scenes assisting Benham’s own football clubs — Brentford FC of the English Premier League and FC Midtjylland of the Danish Superliga — with coaching searches and player recruitment.

Having advised Crawley Town in his capacity at StatsBomb since the club’s takeover by WAGMI United, Galley will now bring his wealth of football experience and invaluable analytics expertise to the Broadfield Stadium on a full-time basis, where he will partner with co-chairmen Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, manager Kevin Betsy and assistant manager Dan Micciche in collaboratively charting the club’s path forward, on and off the pitch.

On his appointment, Galley said: “I am delighted to be given this opportunity to join Crawley Town at such an exciting time in the club’s journey. I am looking forward to getting started and working with everyone at Crawley Town to achieve the club’s on- and off-pitch ambitions.”