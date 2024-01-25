Crawley Town discover fixture schedule for 2024/25 EFL campaign – including when the season will start and finish
Kick-off set to take place over the weekend of August 10/11, 2024, with the regular league campaign ending on May 3, 2025.
The 46 rounds of league matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four bank holidays in the Championship, with Leagues One and Two playing over 36 weekends, six midweeks and four bank holidays.
The cup and trophy competitions remain in their current formats with the Carabao Cup beginning in mid-August and the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, involving League One, League Two and 16 invited under-21 Premier League teams, starting in early September.
The Sky Bet play-offs will take place over the 2025 May bank holiday weekend.
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Whilst the fixture calendar remains a shared asset across the EFL, Premier League and Football Association, additional pressures from revamped European competitions means that scheduling across the season remains challenging and complex, so it requires a whole game response to find a solution.
“As it stands there is no agreement in place to make any changes to the Carabao Cup’s two-legged semi-final format, which continues to provide significant financial benefit to EFL clubs.
“The league remains committed to a review of the calendar, but any significant changes cannot be made unilaterally, and would need to come with significant levels of compensation and adopted as part of any new distribution deal with the Premier League and its clubs.”