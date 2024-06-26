Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have confirmed that striker Danilo Orsi has left the club to join League One rivals Burton Albion on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Orsi joined at the start of the 2023-24 season and during his season with the Reds made 50 appearances and scored 25 goals, which saw him finish the season as Crawley’s leading goalscorer in all competitions, including a hat-trick against MK Dons in the play off semi-final, and the opening goal at Wembley vs Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final.

Orsi was also voted the club’s player of the season.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Pirelli Stadium.

Speaking to Burton’s website, Orsi said: “I’m really happy to be here, it’s a really exciting time for the club and I’m really looking forward to getting started, meeting the boys and seeing what the future years hold.

“I love scoring goals, being in and around the box and getting on the end of things. I love to work hard for the team, running, pressing, high-energy, giving 110% every week and just enjoying playing my football.”

Bendik Hareide, Burton sporting director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Danilo Orsi to Burton Albion. He had an outstanding season with Crawley, scoring 25 goals and making a significant impact for them in the play-offs.

“Securing a player of his calibre is a tremendous achievement for our club. He has proven throughout his career that he is a natural goal scorer and with his goal return last season he's continuing on from what he’s done his whole career.

