Crawley Town fan gallery: Reds supporters travel in their numbers to Birmingham City

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 18th Apr 2025, 22:27 BST
Crawley Town fans travelled in their numbers to St Andrew’s to watch their beloved side hold League One champions Birmingham City.

Around 500 Reds fans helped make up the 27,325 attendance at the famous stadium. And they were treated to an impressive display by Scott Lindsey’s side as they secured what could be a vital point.

Photographer Grant Mansfield (Mansfield Media) was with them and got these great pictures.

