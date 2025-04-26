Crawley Town fan gallery: Supporters captured on camera as Reds host Northampton Town

By Mark Dunford

Published 26th Apr 2025, 23:13 BST
More than 5000 fans packed into the Broadfield Stadium to watch Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 3-0 – and to pay tribute to life long fan Ken Blackmore, who passed away this week.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Jeremy Kelly and Kamari Doyle scored the goals in the win. The fans were ultimately left disappointed when they learned of Burton Albion’s win against Cambridge United, which has all but relegated Reds, barring a dramatic swing in goal difference.

Photographer Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media was on hand to catch the fans – here is a selection of his pictures.

