Crawley Town fans quizzed the club’s chair Preston Johnson and vice-chair Ben Levin at a fans forum on Monday tonight.

The pair answered questions in the Innovation Electrical Executive Suite at the Broadfield Stadium.

It was the first time fans got to question Levin, who kicked off the evening by introducing himself.

Then the pair gave answers to questions which included:

How much was the Sky/EFL deal worth to the club?

Are you looking to replace the online ticketing system?

What is the strategy for the next five years?

Is there going to be a programme this season?

If you are successful with the purchase of the stadium, where does that take us and do you have a size of stadium in mind?

How can we make people more aware of the football club in the town?

Is there a plan to increase the turnstiles capability to prevent long queues on match day?

With a lot more away fans coming to games this season, can we improve the away end's facilities?

Have you put aside the NFT side of things and concentrating on more orthodox revenue streams?

Are there plans to expand the club shop?

You can see the answers in the highlights video above

You can watch the full forum here on the club’s youtube channel here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJfKm1NVDAs.