Crawley Town fans gallery: 61 pictures from this season including at matches against Portsmouth, Fulham, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a season for Crawley Town fans.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:17 BST

They have seen four managers come in, favourite players leave, losing streaks, unbeaten runs, owners in the dugout and much more.

But their recent run of five games unbeaten has given them hope they will be playing in League Two next season.

We have been through thick and thin with them this season and photographers Cory Pickford, Steve Robards, Derek Martin and Getty Images have been there as well to capture the joy and despair.

Here are 61 pictures of Crawley Town fans through the season so far.

Crawley Town v Stevenage in October

1. Crawley Town v Stevenage

Crawley Town v Stevenage in October Photo: Cory pickford

Reds fans at the first home game of the season

2. Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

Reds fans at the first home game of the season Photo: Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

Crawley Town fans protest against they owners of the Club during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crawley Town at Sixfields on March 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

3. Northampton Town v Crawley Town

Crawley Town fans protest against they owners of the Club during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crawley Town at Sixfields on March 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

DM22070082a.jpg. Football: Crawley Town v QPR. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

4. Crawley Town v QPR pre-season

DM22070082a.jpg. Football: Crawley Town v QPR. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. Photo: Crawley Town v QPR pre-season

