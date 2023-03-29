It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a season for Crawley Town fans.

They have seen four managers come in, favourite players leave, losing streaks, unbeaten runs, owners in the dugout and much more.

But their recent run of five games unbeaten has given them hope they will be playing in League Two next season.

We have been through thick and thin with them this season and photographers Cory Pickford, Steve Robards, Derek Martin and Getty Images have been there as well to capture the joy and despair.

Here are 61 pictures of Crawley Town fans through the season so far.

