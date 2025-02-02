Crawley Town fans at the Broadfield Stadium for the League One clash against Wrexhamplaceholder image
Crawley Town fans gallery: The Broadfield Stadium was a sell-out for Reds' clash with Wrexham

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 16:10 BST
It was an emotional rollercoaster for Crawley Town fans at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

After an early Matty James goal gave Wrexham the lead, Rob Elliot’s dominated to League One promotion-chasers and Bradley Ibrahim’s stunning strike from 25 yards looked like Reds had gained a valuable point.

But with almost the last kick of the game, Elliot Lee scored to give Wrexham the win – despite a clear foul on Jeremy Kelly in the build-up.

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Broadfield Stadium for the game – and award-winning photographer Grant Mansfield was on hand to capture the occasion. Here are a selection of his pictures of the Reds supporters.

Photo: Grant Mansfield

Photo: Grant Mansfield

Photo: Grant Mansfield

Photo: Grant Mansfield

