Crawley Town fans gallery: The Broadfield Stadium was a sell-out for Reds' clash with Wrexham

After an early Matty James goal gave Wrexham the lead, Rob Elliot’s dominated to League One promotion-chasers and Bradley Ibrahim’s stunning strike from 25 yards looked like Reds had gained a valuable point.

But with almost the last kick of the game, Elliot Lee scored to give Wrexham the win – despite a clear foul on Jeremy Kelly in the build-up.

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Broadfield Stadium for the game – and award-winning photographer Grant Mansfield was on hand to capture the occasion. Here are a selection of his pictures of the Reds supporters.

