Crawley Town fan's opinion: We are desperate for a few January signings

A 2-1 home defeat to local rivals Sutton United on Boxing Day wasn’t the Christmas present that Reds fans wanted.

The only goal our owners should be giving Mr Etherington right now is to get away from the bottom two.

The result makes it two back-to-back home defeats for Crawley Town.Although you have to feel for new manager Matty Etherington right now, with such a depleted squad through injury and star striker Tom Nichols on the verge of leaving.

It leaves very few options for the manager to pick from.

We are desperate for a few January signings even if they are loan signings. The quality of the squad just isn’t good enough.

Including interim manager Lewis Young we are now on to our third manager of the season.

How can we get any consistency in our play going with so much change happening off the pitch.

The majority of players that we signed back in the summer were signed for the Betsy ball style of football and we all know how that ended up.

We are missing height and strength in the squad. To get out of a relegation battle you need bruisers and battlers.

At the moment I don’t see to many of them in this squad.

Losing to the teams around us like Hartlepool and Sutton doesn’t help our cause one bit.

With a tough trip to high flying Stevenage coming up this Friday night, it’s a worrying end to 2022.Steve Herbert