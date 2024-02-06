BREAKING

A Crawley Town fan favourite has been nominated for a monthly award after string of red-hot performances in January.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Reds striker Danilo Orsi has been nominated for Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month Award for January after plundering four goals in three games.

The 27-year-old grabbed braces against Swindon Town and Bradford City in a pair of wins for Crawley at the start of the month.

Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher, Notts County winger Jodi Jones, and Harrogate Town’s Abraham Odoh have also been nominated for the monthly gong.

Crawley Town striker Danilo Orsi (right) has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month Award for January. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootieCrawley Town striker Danilo Orsi (right) has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month Award for January. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie
The nomination for Orsi read: “Some players thrive on leading the line on their own. Orsi’s desire, energy and willingness to harry defenders, as well as a sure finishing touch, brought him four goals in three January games, including braces against Swindon and Bradford.”

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The results will be announced on Friday (February 9).

