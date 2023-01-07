The 23-year-old, who joined the Mackerel Men on loan until the end of the season, enjoyed a short spell at the Crucial Environmental Stadium last February.
The initial agreement was for the Swiss-born striker to stay at Worthing for the remainder of the 2021-22 season but, after netting four goals in five games, he was recalled by Crawley.
He was then sent on loan to Dorking Wanderers in March to allow him to play at a higher level.
The forward scored once in eight games as Wanderers sealed promotion to the National League via the play-offs.
Rodari, who began his youth career at Inter Milan, spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at National League South outfit Dartford. The striker netted three times in 19 games during his time in Kent.
This will be his fourth loan spell since moving to the Reds from Hastings United in January 2021.
Rodari has made 15 appearances for Crawley in all competitions, scoring once.