Crawley Town forward linked with shock move to South American outfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Crawley Town ace has been linked with a shock move to a South American club.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Argentine outfit Club Atlético Talleres have reportedly made a ‘surprise bid’ for Reds striker Junior Quitirna, according to Football Insider’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke.

The 24-year-old signed an initial two-year deal at Crawley after joining from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bissau-Guinean, who previously played for Charlton Athletic and Waterford Town in the Republic of Ireland, has scored five goals in 16 League One appearances for the Reds this season.

Club Atlético Talleres, based in the city of Córdoba, finished second in the 2024 Argentine Primera División, three points behind champions Vélez Sarsfield.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Crawley Town ace Junior Quitirna has been linked with a shock move to a South American club. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Football

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.