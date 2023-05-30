Crawley Town freeze season ticket prices ahead of upcoming 2023-24 campaign

Crawley Town have announced that season ticket prices for the upcoming 2023-24 season have been frozen and will remain the same as the previous league campaign.

Last season’s average home attendance was the Reds’ highest in League Two since the 2011-12 campaign, seeing an increase of 34% from 2,277 to 3,044 from the 2021/22 season.

This impressive figure came after season ticket prices were reduced by 34% last season, meaning after a 34% decrease in price, the club saw an increase of 34% in attendance.

Crawley Town are also pleased to see that last season’s season ticket purchases were the highest since the 2014-15 League One campaign.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign will be on sale from 10am on Monday, June 12. At this time, a season ticket holder benefit window will begin, alongside a seat reserve for those renewing from last season, where any individual who purchases a season ticket before Friday, July 7 at 4.30pm will receive the following benefits:

– Priority purchase for all-ticket cup ties, home or away*.

– x2 additional free tickets to any home Sky Bet League game of your choice.

– Local non-league football club ticket discount at participating clubs.

– 20% off all clothing priced over £10 in the club shop on the production of your season ticket.

– Opportunity to upgrade your match ticket to hospitality in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite for a reduced price.

– Matchday food voucher.

*Any individual who purchases a season ticket after the window will still receive priority purchase for all-ticket cup ties, home or away.

The club has also adjusted its age categories for season tickets and individual match tickets to comply with EFL safeguarding advice.