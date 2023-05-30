Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town freeze season ticket prices ahead of upcoming 2023-24 campaign

Crawley Town have announced that season ticket prices for the upcoming 2023-24 season have been frozen and will remain the same as the previous league campaign.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:31 BST

Last season’s average home attendance was the Reds’ highest in League Two since the 2011-12 campaign, seeing an increase of 34% from 2,277 to 3,044 from the 2021/22 season.

This impressive figure came after season ticket prices were reduced by 34% last season, meaning after a 34% decrease in price, the club saw an increase of 34% in attendance.

Crawley Town are also pleased to see that last season’s season ticket purchases were the highest since the 2014-15 League One campaign.

Crawley Town have announced that season ticket prices for the upcoming 2023-24 season have been frozen and will remain the same as the previous league campaign

Season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign will be on sale from 10am on Monday, June 12. At this time, a season ticket holder benefit window will begin, alongside a seat reserve for those renewing from last season, where any individual who purchases a season ticket before Friday, July 7 at 4.30pm will receive the following benefits:

– Priority purchase for all-ticket cup ties, home or away*.

– x2 additional free tickets to any home Sky Bet League game of your choice.

– Local non-league football club ticket discount at participating clubs.

– 20% off all clothing priced over £10 in the club shop on the production of your season ticket.

Opportunity to upgrade your match ticket to hospitality in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite for a reduced price.

– Matchday food voucher.

*Any individual who purchases a season ticket after the window will still receive priority purchase for all-ticket cup ties, home or away.

The club has also adjusted its age categories for season tickets and individual match tickets to comply with EFL safeguarding advice.

Season ticket prices, and how to purchase season tickets, can be found here.

