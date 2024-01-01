Crawley Town have one of the best managers in the Football League right now - opinion

A resounding 3-1 victory at the Broadfield Stadium over Scott Lindsey’s old club Swindon Town was the perfect way to welcome in a new year and with it a new dawn for Crawley Town football club.

Rewind twelve months and it was a very different picture to the one the League Two table paints for us right now.

At the start of 2023 Reds were heading one way and that was towards non league oblivion.

Thankfully that never happened due to the appointment of in my eyes one of the best managers in the football league right now, Scott Lindsey.

The view from the stand on New Year's Day. Picture: submitted

Scott has not only transformed the way we play, but has literally introduced a whole new squad in the process.

His achievements in just 12 months are incredible.

Minus a poor first half showing at home to AFC Wimbledon just before Christmas, the application and performance’s during this festive period have been first class.

A 2-0 win at Gillingham on Boxing Day, was followed up by a fantastic display at stadium MK, which deserved so much more if only we had taken our chances.

The win on New Year’s Day against Swindon has now set us up perfectly to kick on and aim for the play offs.