Crawley Town have to use Walsall performance as a vehicle to give them confidence

Crawley Town travel to Shrewsbury on Saturday in what already looks like a huge game at the bottom of the League Two table.

But manager Scott Lindsey believes the have to use Saturday’s performance against League Two leaders Walsall as a vehicle to give his side more confidence going forward.

Reds drew 1-1 with the Saddlers but should have got three points after an impressive display which saw them dominate all the match stats, but once again their finishing let them down and they are now just one point off bottom place.

They are neck and neck with Saturday’s opponents – 21st and 22nd on nine points with a goal difference of -11 – with Reds above the Shrews as they have scored one more goal.

Lindsey said: “We've got to use it as a vehicle to give us more confidence now, we've just outplayed the team at the top of the league.

"Shrewsbury is not an easy place to go. They have just won at home to Cambridge, so it's not an easy place to go, it's going to be a tough game. We'll get prepared and organised for that and up the road on Friday and get ready for that one.

"But we've got to take a lot of heart from that game today, because we were very, very good. And it's good for me, because I believe we are a good side and I think that's evidence that we are.”

Lindsey was bold with his team selection on Saturday starting strikers Ryan Loft, Kabby Tshimanga and Harry McKirdy together for the first time. “It was courageous from me. I thought about it on Sunday, after watching a little bit of Walsall and I just found that if we did that, that we would find spaces with McKirdy withdrawn slightly.

"We worked hard on it all week, and I spoke to the coaching staff about it Sunday night and I felt that it was something that I wanted to try. If you're going to be courageous, be courageous against a team who are at the top of the league. And in my opinion, it worked. I thought it looked good.

"I liked it. It asked a lot of questions of the opposition and they weren't expecting it, and I think it rocked them a little bit.”