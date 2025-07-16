Crawley Town in a 'good place' as Lindsey prepares for 'full strength' Portsmouth side
Reds have scored 16 goals in four friendlies so far – including five in each of the last three against Three Bridges, East Grinstead and Dagenham and Redbridge.
And Lindsey’s men have looked sharp and fit in those performances. And now they step up a level wen they face Portsmouth, Southampton (behind closed doors) and Crystal Palace in the last week before the season starts.
After the Dagenham game, Lindsey gave his thoughts on where the squad is at.
"I think you can see that we're really fit and sharp,” he said. “In the [Dagenham] game I think the ball goes out of play you see my players running to get it and throw it in they want they want the ball in play quickly because I think they have the confidence that they can run over teams.
“So yes, I think in terms of fitness wise I think we're we are where we want to be definitely. I can't say that we're in front of where we want to be, you can never say that, but I'm really happy with where we are from a tactical point of view and the stuff that you've seen tonight and the goals that we've scored, I'm happy too. So from a football point of view and a fitness point of view I think we're in a good place.”
Crawley’s pre-season schedule has been deliberately set up so the opposition gets tougher each game and Lindsey said that was definitely the case at Daggers.
"It was always going to be a step up in standards against us in terms of opposition,” he said. “Obviously from last week with the two games with East Grinstead and Three Bridges but I kind of wanted that I wanted that step up tonight and we're going to have to step up again on Saturday against a Championship team so another level now.
“It's good because we're now looking closer to the league starting so we've got to have these challenges and I thought we took on the challenge really well tonight and and now we look forward to Saturday.”
And Lindsey is expecting a very tough test against Championship side Portsmouth at the Broadfield Stadium – but can’t wait to see the fans again.
"I spoke to John [Mousinho], the Portsmouth manager, and I think they're going to come full strength so that's going to be good and a big test for us,” said Lindsey.
"And seeing the fans, there’s nothing better in this job than seeing the fans. I just can't wait to come out and and see them again. It's been a while since we played at the Broadfield and I'm looking forward to that on Saturday.”