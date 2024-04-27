Crawley Town in the play-offs: Player ratings from historic win over Grimsby that clinched their place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite Grimsby having two huge chances early on in the game, the Reds weathered the storm and first half goals from Orsi and Lolos earned the Reds a 2-0 win at Broadfield Stadium.

Play-off rivals Barrow failed to win, meaning Crawley’s victory was enough to take them into 7th place ahead of the play-offs.

The Reds’ will face MK Dons in the semi-final of the League Two play-offs.

Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey celebrates with the team getting into the play-offs | Picture: James Boardman / Stephen Lawrence / Telephoto Images

Here are Joe Southan’s player ratings:

Corey Addai (GK): 7 - Denied a couple of shots, but other than two open goals Grimsby didn’t create many good chances.

Ade Adeyemo: 9 - Hard-working defensively, great blocks and tackles to deny Grimsby chances. Made some smart runs in behind Grimsby’s back line. Fantastic performance. (Replaced by Kellan Gordon)

Laurence Maguire: 8 - A rock at the back, confident stepping out of defence and composed on the ball. Single-handedly stopped a huge chance for Grimsby in the 75th minute.

Crawley Town's Jay Williams, Klaidi Lolos and Will Wright celebrate with fans | James Boardman / Stephen Lawrence / Telephoto Images

Dion Conroy: 7 - Led the team well out from the back, the defence looked mostly organised with him in the heart of it.

Will Wright: 7 - Clever progressive passing and nearly got on the scoresheet himself with a dangerous free kick.

Jeremy Kelly: 9 - Impressive both going forward and helping out defensively. Played a fantastic ball to Orsi at the back post for Crawley’s opener.

Jay Williams: 7 - Broke up attacks well and recycled possession to keep Crawley moving. A solid performance.

Liam Kelly: 7 - Battled well in midfield, won it high and cleaned up deeper. His passing was as good as ever as Crawley looked to control the midfield. (Replaced by Ronan Darcy)

Klaidi Lolos: 9 - Always impressive on the ball, clever footwork always buys him a yard or two. Took his goal brilliantly from the right-hand corner of the box. (Replaced by Nick Tsaroulla)

Adam Campbell: 7 - Hard-working and direct, made some fantastic driving runs through Grimsby’s half and had a good effort in the first half. (Replaced by Joy Mukena)

Danilo Orsi: 9 - Took the ball down beautifully to open the scoring and caused problems for Grimsby’s backline all afternoon. Some good hold up play as well as clever runs, an all-round good performance.

Subs

Ronan Darcy: 7 - Pressed well and injected some much needed energy as the team started to relax in the second half. Linked up well with Orsi.

Joy Mukena: 7 - Didn’t look out of place once he came on, as Crawley sat back and absorbed pressure to see out their lead.

Kellen Gordon