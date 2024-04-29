Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match at the Broadfield Stadium will take place on Monday, May 6, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Ticket prices:

Seating (West & East Stands)

Crawley Town have confirmed ticket information for the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final against MK Dons. Picture by Dov Friedmann: James Boardman / Stephen Lawrence / Telephoto Images

Adult (21+) – £17

– £17 Concession (60+, student with valid ID) – £12

– £12 Young adult (20 to 17) – £5

– £5 Young person (16 to 14) – £4

– £4 Child (under 14) – £1

Standing (South Terrace)

Adult (21+) – £15

– £15 Concession (60+, student with valid ID) – £10

– £10 Young adult (20 to 17) – £5

– £5 Young person (16 to 14) – £4

– £4 Child (under 14) – £1

The club have opted to open a small section of the North Terrace to home fans for this fixture. These tickets will be released once tickets in the South Terrace have sold out and will be available in person only.

The priority window to buy play-off semi-final tickets for season ticket holders and CTSA members will be between Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1.

Season ticket holders and CTSA members can purchase tickets in-person and over the phone from 11am on Tuesday, April 30.

Season ticket holders can purchase one additional ticket during the priority window.

Tickets will be released online from 9am on Thursday, May 2 when tickets are released on general sale.

Crawley Town are operating extended opening hours to allow for the extreme demand for tickets. Opening hours for this week are as follows:

Tuesday, April 30 – 11am to 4.30pm

Wednesday, May 1 – 9am to 7pm

Thursday, May 2 – 9am to 4.30pm

Friday, May 3 – 9am to 7pm

Online sales will be available over the weekend.

Hospitality tickets will be sold on a priority basis to club partners and hospitality season ticket holders. Any inquiries should be directed to [email protected].