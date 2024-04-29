Crawley Town in the play-offs: Reds confirm ticket information for home leg of MK Dons semi-final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match at the Broadfield Stadium will take place on Monday, May 6, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.
Ticket prices:
Seating (West & East Stands)
- Adult (21+) – £17
- Concession (60+, student with valid ID) – £12
- Young adult (20 to 17) – £5
- Young person (16 to 14) – £4
- Child (under 14) – £1
Standing (South Terrace)
- Adult (21+) – £15
- Concession (60+, student with valid ID) – £10
- Young adult (20 to 17) – £5
- Young person (16 to 14) – £4
- Child (under 14) – £1
The club have opted to open a small section of the North Terrace to home fans for this fixture. These tickets will be released once tickets in the South Terrace have sold out and will be available in person only.
The priority window to buy play-off semi-final tickets for season ticket holders and CTSA members will be between Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1.
Season ticket holders and CTSA members can purchase tickets in-person and over the phone from 11am on Tuesday, April 30.
Season ticket holders can purchase one additional ticket during the priority window.
Tickets will be released online from 9am on Thursday, May 2 when tickets are released on general sale.
Crawley Town are operating extended opening hours to allow for the extreme demand for tickets. Opening hours for this week are as follows:
- Tuesday, April 30 – 11am to 4.30pm
- Wednesday, May 1 – 9am to 7pm
- Thursday, May 2 – 9am to 4.30pm
- Friday, May 3 – 9am to 7pm
Online sales will be available over the weekend.
Hospitality tickets will be sold on a priority basis to club partners and hospitality season ticket holders. Any inquiries should be directed to [email protected].
Ticket information for the away fixture will be released in due course.