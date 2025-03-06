Crawley Town injury latest: Rob Elliot gives update on players getting scans and 'horrendous gash'
Reds face the Royals in a 12.30pm kick off at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday and they are likely to be without two key players.
Skipper Dion Conroy, who had played 15 straight games since he returned against Birmingham on December 23, limped off with what looked like a groin injury against Lincoln on Tuesday night.
Bradley Ibrahim and Liam Fraser both missed Tuesday night’s trip after picking up injuries against Cambridge United.
Elliot said: “Dion's having a scan today, same with Bradley Ibrahim, so we'll see where they are. I very much doubt Dion will be available Saturday but hopefully it's nothing too major, he might be back in a week or so.
"Brad's been carrying something for a while so we'll have to see where that is now because he's not able to play and then we just have to assess Liam Fraser as well because he's had a horrendous gash on his leg from the game against Cambridge and I think he's had eight stitches in his leg. It was still bleeding on Tuesday. He wasn't able to train for the game so we'll assess where those guys are.
"Hopefully Pan [Panutche Camara] has recovered from being ill, that’s why he missed the game on Tuesday and it bolsters the squad again so we'll have more options for the starting 11 and the bench.”
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Tola Showunmi are both suspended.