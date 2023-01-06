Crawley Town interim boss and Newport County manager both charged by FA after bank holiday Monday clash

Crawley Town interim manager Darren Byfield and Newport County boss Ian Coughlan have both been charged by the FA following bank holiday Monday’s League Two clash at Rodney Parade.

The game finished 2-2 despite the Reds holding a two-goal advantage with less than ten minutes to play.

Crawley’s Dom Telford bagged a brace before Matthew Dolan and Offrande Zanzala struck at the death for the Exiles.

An FA spokesperson said: “Newport County AFC manager Graham Coughlan and Crawley Town FC manager Darren Byfield have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL League Two fixture on Monday 2 January 2023.

“It is alleged that, during the 95th minute of the fixture, their behaviour was improper.

“They both have until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to provide a response.”

