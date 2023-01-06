Crawley Town interim boss and Newport County manager both charged by FA after bank holiday Monday clash

The game finished 2-2 despite the Reds holding a two-goal advantage with less than ten minutes to play.
Crawley’s Dom Telford bagged a brace before Matthew Dolan and Offrande Zanzala struck at the death for the Exiles.
An FA spokesperson said: “Newport County AFC manager Graham Coughlan and Crawley Town FC manager Darren Byfield have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL League Two fixture on Monday 2 January 2023.
“It is alleged that, during the 95th minute of the fixture, their behaviour was improper.
“They both have until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to provide a response.”