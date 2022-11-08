Crawley Town interim boss Lewis Young nominated for October League Two Manager of the Month award
Crawley Town interim boss Lewis Young has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award for October.
Taking over a side at the foot of League Two, Young returned his side to basics, playing two wingers and twin strikers in Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols.
Four unbeaten games and eight points followed, including a win over promotion-chasing Mansfield Town.
Young has been nominated for the award alongside Stevenage manager, and ex-Reds boss, Steve Evans, Stockport County’s Dave Challinor and Walsall manager Mike Flynn.
The winner will be announced on Friday, November 11.
The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.