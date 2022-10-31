Crawley Town interim manager Lewis Young 'really excited by the future' after Bradford City draw

After a goalless first half, Dion Pereira put the Bantams ahead on 55 minutes but James Tilley hit back for the Reds just six minutes later.

The draw extends Crawley’s unbeaten run under Young to five games in all competitions.

“I know what makes a successful team in League Two,” said former Reds full-back Young. “I’ve played in good teams with great players but this group is better than any of them. As someone who’s been here a long time, I’m really excited by the future.

Interim manager Lewis Young revealed he’s ‘really excited by the future’ at Crawley Town following their 1-1 draw at high-flying Bradford City on Saturday. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We really got at them [Bradford] in the first half and if we’d grabbed a couple, it becomes a completely different game.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get away with the three points, but we’ve got to respect the draw.”

In Crawley’s last five games under Young, they’ve scored 13 and conceded eight. In contrast, during Betsy’s last five games, the Reds scored four and conceded 13.

But while the Reds have been on song in front of goal, they’ve yet to keep a clean sheet under Young’s charge.

The Crawley interim boss added: “There’s parts we need to tighten up on but, if they’re putting in performances like that, they’re okay by me. As soon as they fall below that, I’ll tell them.