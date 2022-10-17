Crawley Town issue injury updates on Liverpool and Brentford loan stars

Balagizi returned to parent club Liverpool on October for tests after the midfielder was forced to withdraw from training on his return from international duty with England under-20s.

The medical tests revealed an injury, and last week, Balagizi had successful surgery for an inguinal-related groin pain. The 19-year-old’s recovery time is currently set at five weeks. The midfielder will spend that time at Liverpool before returning to the Reds for training.

Balagizi has appeared ten times for Crawley in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Crawley Town's James Balagizi has undergone successful surgery for an inguinal-related groin pain and will be out for five weeks. Picture by Cory Pickford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balcombe, meanwhile, returned to training this (Monday, October 17) morning after missing the majority of the season through injury.

The Brentford shot-stopper was forced off in the first half of Crawley’s opening day defeat at Carlisle United in August.

The 23-year-old is available for selection for Saturday’s match against Mansfield Town.