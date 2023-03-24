Crawley Town issue update on injured pair following AFC Wimbledon victory
Crawley Town have issued an update on the injuries sustained by midfielder Jordon Mutch and defender Ludwig Francillette at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.
By Matt Pole
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT
Both players were forced off during the Reds’ 1-0 away victory against the Wombles on Saturday, March 18.
The club have confirmed that the pair have both suffered hamstring injuries that will keep them out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.
Crawley Town have wished Mutch and Francillette all the best for their recovery, and hope to see them back on the pitch as soon as possible.
The Reds entertain bottom-of-the-table Rochdale this Saturday.