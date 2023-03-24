Crawley Town have issued an update on the injuries sustained by midfielder Jordon Mutch and defender Ludwig Francillette at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Both players were forced off during the Reds’ 1-0 away victory against the Wombles on Saturday, March 18.

The club have confirmed that the pair have both suffered hamstring injuries that will keep them out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Crawley Town have wished Mutch and Francillette all the best for their recovery, and hope to see them back on the pitch as soon as possible.

