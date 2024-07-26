Crawley Town issue update on several off-field matters ahead of Crystal Palace friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have provided an update on several off-field matters ahead of this Saturday’s home pre-season friendly against Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

The club has confirmed that season ticket cards will be available for collection at tomorrow’s match against Palace.

Season ticket packs will be available for collection at the ticket collection cabin located next to the Redz Bar.

The ticket office and club shop will be open from 9am.

Crawley Town have provided an update on several off-field matters ahead of this Saturday’s home pre-season friendly against Premier League outfit Crystal Palace. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Fans will also be able to place a pre-order for their 2024-25 home shirt in-store tomorrow.

Season ticket holders will be able to use their discount for these transactions.

The last remaining items from the Adidas kit man sale will also be available in the club shop before the club enters an overhaul with the new Errea merchandise ahead of the new season.

Crawley have also announced that the club will be holding an open training session on Monday, August 5.

Fans will be invited to come and watch the Reds prepare for their opening Sky Bet League One fixture, and get an inside look at how the players and staff work ahead of the match.

More details on the open training session will be released in due course.

The club’s chairman Preston Johnson and vice-chairman Ben Levin will sit down with fans on the evening of Monday, August 5 to answer questions ahead of the new season.

The forum will begin at 7pm with doors open from 6.30pm. Spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.