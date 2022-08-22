Crawley Town: It will all be ok in the end, if it’s not, it’s not the end - opinion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, If Nadders had added to his two assists the goals he would normally have slotted away, we would have won comfortably.

Disappointed, but not downhearted as I am sure the upturn in fortune and results will come shortly.

Now please excuse me as I prepare for the much-anticipated AFC Wimbledon match and the purchase of my new first team shirt.

Tony Craig was Crawley's best player before being dismissed. Picture: Cory Pickford

Well, what can you say about that, except that the only positive I personally took from this afternoon (Saturday) was the social interaction with friends and family and the purchase of the new home shirt.

I suspected we might be in for a tough afternoon after I noticed two proof reading errors in the programme, one including a reference to Northampton and the other saying that the last time we had played AFC was in the FA Cup and, although the match report was correct, the headline had us losing 2-1.

The afternoon just got worse from there on in, with the Red Devils gifting AFC with two goals after a promising first five minutes.

The performance, in front of a 3,800 crowd, was abject to say the least and at half time this prompted Kevin Betsy into making three changes James Tilley, David Bremang and Harry Ransom on for Jack Powell, Manny Adebowale and Teddy Jenks, but whatever that was supposed to achieve, was dealt a devastating blow in the 55th minute when Tony Craig, for me town’s best player on the day, was “awarded” a second yellow card.

Some might like to think that the ten men did extremely well to stop AFC from getting more goals, but for me I would rather have lost by more trying to get back into the game.

There were boos at the end of the game, which I will never join in with, but I can understand why people, especially new supporters lured by the promise of fast attacking football, would react in such a manner.

Two things to ponder over the next week;

1. The crowd was again a good size, but that was in part due to the 1,200 away supporters present with the home support down by approximately 500 since the Orient game.

2. Next week, after just five games we are involved in a real bottom of the table clash against Rochdale, who are the only team keeping us off bottom place.

I, for one, would like to see us get out of the perilous position we are in by playing attractive passing football with Betsy in charge, but I fear that there will be calls for a change in management before very much longer if this poor run continues.

Not going to judge anyone by the result against Fulham, as, in our current position a league victory, up north the following Saturday, would be of more value.

I’ll end with a platitude, apologies for that.