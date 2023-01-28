Crawley Town lead 2-0 in their first game under Scott Lindsey - HALF-TIME REPORT

Crawley Town are winning their first game under new manager Scott Lindsey against 5th placed Salford.

Dom Telford

Dom Telford and Conroy’s headers have given Crawley their first goals under the Lindsey era, pushing the Reds into 20th place and three points above the relegation zone.

Jack Powell’s inch-perfect corner in the 35th minute set up Conroy to glance the ball into the top-left corner. Whilst Telford opened the scoring ten minutes before after capitalising on a loose ball in the opposition box and heading past the Salford goalkeeper, Alex Cairns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conroy has made his return to the Crawley starting eleven for the first time since October last year. Signed in the summer, the 26-year-old has only made six appearances this season before facing Salford. Throughout the first halve, Conroy has dealt with attacking pressure alongside Ludwig Francillette and is looking to keep his first clean sheet as a Red.

Dom Telford has scored his seventh goal for Crawley and is now the club’s top scorer this season. In his last four games, the reigning League Two golden boot winner has netted four times for the Reds and is captaining the side once again.

Corey Addai has played a fantastic first halve in the clubs first game since their first-choice keeper, Ellery Balcombe was recalled to his parent club Brentford last week. Alongside excellent distribution, Addai has made some crucial saves. In the 13th minute, Salford’s Ryan Leak had a clear chance to volley home for the visitors but Addai remained composed and caught the shot.

Midfield signing Ben Gladwin has remained on the bench for the first halve. Alongside Conroy and Lindsey, Gladwin was a part of the Swindon team that reached the play-offs last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad