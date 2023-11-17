Klaidi Lolos is hoping Crawley Town can build on their win against Accrington Stanley in their next match against Barrow A.F.C

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young attacker has recently established himself as a mainstay in Scott Lindsey’s starting XI, and he’s looking forward to Saturday’s game. “We’ve had a good week’s training,” he said. “We’ve come in, we’ve worked hard as a group off the back of a great win on Saturday. We’re looking to build on that.”

The Red’s went through a period of five league games without a win but put an end to that poor form by beating Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a hard run recently. I felt that we deserved to win a few games that we didn’t,” said Lolos.

Klaidi Lolos has become a regular starter in recent weeks for Crawley Town. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

SEE ALSO Former Tottenham, Stoke and West Ham winger and Crawley Town boss named new Colchester head coach |

Despite the disappointing run, Lolos made it clear that neither he or the team had let the results impact them. The 23-year-old said: “I feel like I’m in a positive way at the moment, individually and as a team. Long may that continue.

“The morale is always important. I feel like we’re in a good way at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone’s been positive, we’re all trying to rectify what we’ve been doing over the past few weeks.”

Barrow sit sixth in the League Two table, and it’s clear to everyone that this will not be an easy match for Crawley Town. Lolos said: “It’s a tough fixture. They’re a good defensive side. We’ll respect them but we won’t fear them. We’ll have to go there and do a job on them, get the three points.”

Against Accrington Stanley, Lolos formed a fluid front three with Danilo Orsi and Adam Campbell, in what proved to be an effective combination.