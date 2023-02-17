Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey desperate to break losing habit as drop zone looms large

Manager Scott Lindsey admitted Crawley Town are ‘used to losing games’ ahead of Saturday’s game at League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

The Reds lost their 14th game of the season at Stockport County on Tuesday night. The defeat at the Hatters means just goal difference separates Crawley from the relegation zone. The Reds have taken just 26 points from 28 games.

Lindsey, the club’s new manager, who’s desperate to transform the mentality around Crawley, said: “Losing is kind of like a winning mentality. If you have the habit of winning you carry on winning and, it’s the same when you’re losing.

“You have that bad habit of continued losses and I feel that we are currently stuck in that moment. We’ve got to get out of it quickly because we’re used to losing games.”

Lindsey kicked off his Crawley Town tenure with an impressive 3-2 victory over Salford City at the end of January. In his following three games, however, the Reds have only picked up one point.

“My job is to make sure we play brand of football that changes that [habit of losing],” added Lindsey.” And that I pick a side that changes that and try to install a confidence within the team.”

Another tendency that has reared its head for Crawley, is their ability to drop off in the second half. Against Stockport, the Reds quickly fell behind after the break, whilst against Salford they almost squandered a three-goal lead.

“There’s this thing where, the players come in at half-time and it’s like, ‘Wow we’ve done really well there.’,” said Lindsey.

“But they don’t go out with the same mindset. They feel that they, shouldn’t have played that well and they shouldn’t be in front. It’s down to me to kind of shift that mentality.