Crawley Town’s manager Scott Lindsey has reportedly had more than one interview with League Two rivals Gillingham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Look Sports Media, Scott Lindsey is in negotiations with The Gills over the vacant managerial role.

The report read: “The former Swindon Town boss has had two interviews with the League Two promotion hopefuls as the club look to appoint a replacement for the departed Neil Harris following his recent sacking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey, who joined the Reds from Swindon Town in January, guided his team away from relegation last year and was a contender for manager of the month in September after a superb run of form.

Scott Lindsey’s Crawley sit 12th in the League Two table. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, the goals have dried up in recent weeks and Crawley are without a win in October. They sit 12th in League Two – four points behind seventh-placed Gillingham.

A move to Gillingham would see Lindsey reunited with Ashley Nadesan. Two other former Reds’ fan favourites Tom Nichols and Glenn Morris also made the move to the Priestfield Stadium last season.

Look Sports Media reporter Ryan Whelan – who is part of the The Lower League Look podcast, gave his view on the proposed switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This would be an interesting appointment. Lindsey has shown he has what it takes at Crawley, but having spent such a short period of time at his previous two clubs it should raise some questions.