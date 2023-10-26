BREAKING
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has 'two interviews' with League Two rivals

Crawley Town’s manager Scott Lindsey has reportedly had more than one interview with League Two rivals Gillingham.
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 20:02 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 20:13 BST
According to Look Sports Media, Scott Lindsey is in negotiations with The Gills over the vacant managerial role.

The report read: “The former Swindon Town boss has had two interviews with the League Two promotion hopefuls as the club look to appoint a replacement for the departed Neil Harris following his recent sacking.”

Lindsey, who joined the Reds from Swindon Town in January, guided his team away from relegation last year and was a contender for manager of the month in September after a superb run of form.

Scott Lindsey’s Crawley sit 12th in the League Two table. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Scott Lindsey’s Crawley sit 12th in the League Two table. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Scott Lindsey’s Crawley sit 12th in the League Two table. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, the goals have dried up in recent weeks and Crawley are without a win in October. They sit 12th in League Two – four points behind seventh-placed Gillingham.

A move to Gillingham would see Lindsey reunited with Ashley Nadesan. Two other former Reds’ fan favourites Tom Nichols and Glenn Morris also made the move to the Priestfield Stadium last season.

Look Sports Media reporter Ryan Whelan – who is part of the The Lower League Look podcast, gave his view on the proposed switch.

He said: “This would be an interesting appointment. Lindsey has shown he has what it takes at Crawley, but having spent such a short period of time at his previous two clubs it should raise some questions.

"Most notably what will happen to his current club after he leaves? Will they stumble back to the form that many had anticipated at the start of the season?”

