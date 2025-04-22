Crawley Town manager's message to fans ahead of 'massive game' against Northampton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey has told Crawley Town fans to turn up in their numbers for their ‘massive game’ against Northampton Town on Saturday.

Reds’ 3-1 Easter Monday win against Exeter City has set up a tense last two games. Reds need to win both to stand any chance of staying up.

All the teams around them lost on Monday which means the gap between them and safety is just three points.

But if they don’t win and Burton or Bristol Rovers better their result on Saturday, relegation will be confirmed.

Crawley Town celebrate scoring against Exeter City | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley were 12 points from safety and looked doomed when Lindsey returned to the helm, but now there is genuine hope they can pull off the great esacpe.

And Lindsey had this message for the fans after Monday’s win. “Enjoy today. It's brilliant because we've won and everyone else has lost. Just enjoy it. We're going to prepare again for a big game on Saturday. Come in your numbers again, support the team like you did today.

“I thought the fans were brilliant. Come and get behind the players and we're going to need you. It's a massive game again.”

He added: “But when I look at it and I look back and I think that I come here with nine games to go, with 12 points behind, to say that we're still in it with three games to go, I think it's a massive credit to everyone and of course, we want to finish the job. But the fact that we're still in fighting and kicking is a credit to the players.”

Lindsey will return to the dugout on Saturday after serving his two-match touchline ban. When asked if he is looking forward to getting back in the dugout, Lindsey said: “I suppose so but I've had two games up in the stands and we've got four points. So maybe I'll stay up there! I've enjoyed it.”

One thing Lindsey doesn’t know ahead of Saturday’s game is who will be in goal. Toby Steward has returned to Portsmouth after his emergency loan spell while Ryan Sandford, who was seen warming up before the Exeter, is ‘nowhere near ready to play in a game yet’, according to the Reds boss. They will assess Jojo Wollacott’s fitness this week.