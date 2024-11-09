Crawley Town manager's pride after 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town - watch full press conference here

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 9th Nov 2024, 18:14 BST

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot said the overriding feeling was pride following their -2 draw with Huddersfield Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds took the lead twice against the Terrier through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Max Anderson but the visitors fought back twice and in the end Elliot’s men dug in to secure a point.

In his post-match, Elliot said he was proud of the side and said: “It will be David v Goliath most games but we have to embrace that and enjoy the ride.”

You can watch his full post-match press conference in the video above.

