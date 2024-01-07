Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly: Bradford City win shows us what a good team we are

Crawley Town’s dramatic League Two win at Bradford City shows what a good team they are.

That’s according to Reds midfielder Liam Kelly, who played a starring role in the 4-2 victory at Valley Parade.

Crawley trailed Bradford with five minutes to go before Adam Campbell equalised from Harry Ransom’s cross.

The Reds then completed an unbelievable comeback as Danilo Orsi – who opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half – netted from the penalty spot and substitute Klaidi Lolos struck in the tenth minute of stoppage time.

The result lifted Scott Lindsey’s men up to ninth in League Two, level on points with seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon who occupy the final play-off spot.

Kelly said: “To come to a place like this and get a win like that is a really big result.

“It was hard, the way they played. They stuck a lot of balls on us and it’s probably one of our worst performances in a way, with the way the gaffer [Lindsey] wants us to play.

"We knew if we did get it down and play we would create chances. With the way they play and the big crowd, it’s tough out there to ride the pressure.

“We did it first half really well. But when they put that many balls in the box they will create chances but it’s how we bounce back and we bounced back perfectly.

“It wasn’t pretty to watch but it shows we can win games like this and it shows us what a good team we are.”

Kelly laid on the assist for Lolos’ late game-clincher, and the former Rochdale man was delighted to play a match-winning role after a ‘frustrating Christmas’.

He added: “It’s been a frustrating Christmas because I have been ill and missed a few games but it’s nice to come back in and do well.

“But it’s credit to the whole squad, the results we have picked up, and we are still winning games.

“It shows what winning one can do. Coming to a place like this shows we can do it [winning away].”

Crawley visit League One outfit Peterborough United in the third round of the EFL Trophy on Wednesday evening, 7.30pm kick-off.