Crawley Town midfielder on what he learned at Gateshead and his relationship with Lindsey

It’s been a strange season for Jack Roles.

The former Woking midfielder started the season at Reds and scored a stunning brace against Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup.

He found a place in the starting XI hard to come by before heading off to National League side Gateshead for a loan spell until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old had a successful time including scoring a brace against Sutton United. But when Scott Lindsey returned to the Broadfield Stadium, he was recalled from his loan early.

Just two days after returning, he came off as a sub to set up Bradley Ibrahim’s goal in the 3-1 loss against Stevenage before playing nearly a full game at St Andrew’s on Good Friday as a right wing back.

And Roles described the whirlwind from when he got the call to return to the Reds. “So I got the call on Thursday evening, and we had Stevenage on the Saturday. I travelled down overnight, which was about a five and a half hour journey I think it was. I didn't train on the Friday, and I met the lads at the hotel on Saturday morning for the pre-match meetings, and I saw the Gaffer, and it was really good, gave me a big hug, and just said, ‘welcome back, you’re on the bench’, and it was just really good to be part of the boys again, like the mood in the camp then.

“I know they'd just lost to Peterborough, but they'd won two games previous, and everyone was high spirits, and it's just been a real breath of fresh air being back here. The place has got like a real spring in its step. I know we lost, I think it was three in a row, but you know we're playing good football, and we know whatever happens, we're going to go down fighting, and hopefully we can take it down to the last game.”

Roles enjoyed his time at Gateshead and said he has learned from it. “I really liked my time there. I started really well and played 12 games for Gateshead.

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“It was a really, really nice club, really good club, really good players and good staff there. I feel like I've matured as a player, even though it was only two months, I feel like I learnt the game a lot more than I have done in the recent few years, and I have just added a few things to my game that I probably didn't have before.”

And the former Tottenham youngster, who scored in the 5-1 win at MK Dons in the play-offs last season, was full of praise for Lindsey. “The Gaffer's just the Gaffer. He's so bubbly, so energetic, he makes you happy, he makes you want to play for him, and he just brings a breath of fresh air and energy around the place, and he gives you that freedom to play and express yourself.

“It's been really enjoyable being back under him. I know how he plays, I was with him for 18 months before I went out on loan and we've got a good relationship.”