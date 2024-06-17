Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeremy Kelly has re-signed with Crawley Town on a two-year contract.

The American links back up with Lindsey’s Reds after a successful second half to the 2023/24 season where he became a fans’ favourite.

The 26-year-old joined the club in the January of 2024 and immediately impressed with his tricky footwork and skill. Kelly made 18 appearances in the regular season and went on to feature in all three Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Matches, which ended in promotion at Wembley

Stadium.

Kelly scored one goal – against Tranmere - and recorded two assists in his short spell with the club. Despite only joining in January, the 26-year-old became a valued member of Scott Lindsey’s promotion-winning side.