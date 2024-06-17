Crawley Town midfielder re-signs for club on two-year contract
The American links back up with Lindsey’s Reds after a successful second half to the 2023/24 season where he became a fans’ favourite.
The 26-year-old joined the club in the January of 2024 and immediately impressed with his tricky footwork and skill. Kelly made 18 appearances in the regular season and went on to feature in all three Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Matches, which ended in promotion at Wembley
Stadium.
Kelly scored one goal – against Tranmere - and recorded two assists in his short spell with the club. Despite only joining in January, the 26-year-old became a valued member of Scott Lindsey’s promotion-winning side.
After securing the services of Kelly for the new season, Manager Scott Lindsey said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Jeremy. He was fantastic for us at the back end of last season. I think he is a player who can play in many positions, and he can play in any of those really well. He’s a great lad and fits into the environment here at Crawley really well, so he is a great addition to have for this season.”