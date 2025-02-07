Crawley Town midfielder will have an 'incredible career', says Rob Elliot
Ibrahim was one of the standout performance in an impressive display from Reds against big money promotion-chasers and he capped his performance with a stunning 25-yard volley, which almost claimed Crawley a valuable point.
The 20-year-old is at Crawley all season on loan from Hertha Berlin.
His game time was patchy at the start of the season and at the beginning of Elliot’s reign. But is fast becoming one of the first names on the team sheet after some impressive displays.
“Brad gets a bit of stick from me quite a bit but it comes from a place of love because when we first come in, he was probably quite frustrated, wasn't playing loads of games and he's been in and out, he's been consistent and inconsistent but he's got so much quality, he genuinely has,” he said.
“Sometimes with Brad it's about controlling emotions so that he can be stable and allow that quality to come through. But Brad's going to have an incredible career and we're fortunate to get him in here and part of Brad coming here, his first taste of men's football, his development is on the pitch and off the pitch but he's a genuine credit.
“I genuinely love the kids to pieces, I really do. I've got a real soft spot for him and I think he deserved that goal because his performances have built up and been really good.
“He loves his football and I think what you get with a 19, 20-year-old is just managing emotions, managing focus to point it all in towards the one direction which will be to a match day and also for his development.
“So, long term, Brad's going to have a fantastic career and I really hope that he'll look back at his time at this place fondly but in the short term, he's going to be a big part of us trying to stay in the division and helping us improve. “