Crawley Town midfielder wins Bristol Street Motors Trophy player of the round award

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles has been voted as the Bristol Street Motors Trophy player of the round for the round of 32.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This comes after his brilliant performance during the Reds’ 2-1 victory over League One side Bristol Rovers, in which Roles scored Crawley’s equalising goal with a fine strike that found the top corner.

Roles was nominated alongside former Red James Collins, who now plays for Derby County, Wycombe's Dale Taylor and Bradford's Tyler Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the strong competition, Roles came away with over 43% of the vote.

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles has been voted as the Bristol Street Motors Trophy player of the round for the round of 32. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Speaking on the award, Roles said: “This competition has been a platform for me to show everyone what I can do, so it feels really good to be recognised for my performance against Bristol Rovers.”