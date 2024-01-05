Crawley Town midfielder wins Bristol Street Motors Trophy player of the round award
This comes after his brilliant performance during the Reds’ 2-1 victory over League One side Bristol Rovers, in which Roles scored Crawley’s equalising goal with a fine strike that found the top corner.
Roles was nominated alongside former Red James Collins, who now plays for Derby County, Wycombe's Dale Taylor and Bradford's Tyler Smith.
Despite the strong competition, Roles came away with over 43% of the vote.
Speaking on the award, Roles said: “This competition has been a platform for me to show everyone what I can do, so it feels really good to be recognised for my performance against Bristol Rovers.”
The Reds visit League One outfit Peterborough United in the next round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Wednesday evening.