Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town were undone by set-pieces as they were defeated 2-1 by Wrexham who remain unbeaten at home so far this season.

For the second week running Armando Quitirna got Crawley level, with a brilliant left footed strike which flew past Arthur Okonkwo at the start of the second half however it was not enough as Max Cleworth put the hosts back in front, late in the game.

Ronan Darcy drilled a pass into the winger who’s first touch took it away from the Wrexham defender before he hammered it hard and low past Okonkwo and into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the death of the first half, Quitirna had a huge chance as he rounded the keeper before putting his shot over the crossbar but thankfully he was able to redeem himself.

Crawley's Armando Quitirna was on the scoresheet again. Picture by Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

Like previous games, Reds saw more of the ball and looked dominant in possession but against the run of play, Wrexham took the lead halfway through the first half when an attempted clearance from a corner ended up at the feet of Elliot Lee who’s volley found the bottom corner.

Wrexham got their second in the 79th minute when Cleworth met George Dobson’s cross with a header at the back post which sneaked past Wollacott.

Will Swan who picked up his second start of the season, could have opened the scoring inside five minutes but his low drilled shot whistled past the wrong side of the post. A minute later, Swan then shifted the ball onto his right foot before having another shot at goal which was comfortably saved by the Wrexham goalkeeper.

Before the opening goal, Tom O’Connor had teased Crawley when his audacious effort directly from a corner was pushed out at the near post by a diving Jojo Wollacott.