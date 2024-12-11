Crawley Town travel to Peterborough United at the weekend in a big match at the wrong end of the table.Crawley Town travel to Peterborough United at the weekend in a big match at the wrong end of the table.
Crawley Town travel to Peterborough United at the weekend in a big match at the wrong end of the table.

Crawley Town, Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers set for nail-bitting survival fight, plus where Huddersfield Town, Wrexham, Barnsley and the rest are set to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 06:03 BST
Crawley are back in the relegation zone after a weekend without a game.

Town have the chance to get out of the bottom four when they travel to Peterborough United this weekend in a relegation six-pointer.

Where will the Reds finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+43)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+36)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+20)

3. Bolton Wanderers

88pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

89pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

