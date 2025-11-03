Crawley Town 'not good enough' in FA Cup says keeper Wollacott

Jojo Wollacott has been in goal for Crawley Town in recent games | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Crawley Town Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was honest in his assessment of the embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wollacott has been in goal since the injury to Harvey Davies and has been good between the sticks, only conceding five goals in the league, but wasn’t at his best at the weekend.

Speaking to club media after the defeat, he said “We didn’t start well, including myself. And it just sets the tone for the rest of the game. Just not good enough, to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work hard all week on things, and we should be playing it in the game. And we clearly didn’t. So, it’s frustrating, but it’s not good enough from all of us.”

Wollacott, as well as the manager Scott Lindsey, mentioned about consistency, which appears to be lacking at the moment, especially after a convincing 4-0 win against Bristol Rovers. He said: “These are the toughest games, in my opinion, because you’re obviously on a high from winning the week before.

“But you still have to be consistent, turn up every week, no matter who you play. And that’s obviously shown today. And we’ve got to be better because we can’t do well one week and then the next week just go back to what we were before. It’s not good enough and we’ve got to do better.”

You would expect the dressing room to be full of doom and gloom, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Wollacott said “There’s a good team. But today we didn’t show that we were a good team. So, we’ll have to review it next week very quickly and just crack on with the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think it’s a lack of confidence. It’s just application. I think there’s an accumulation of things that we need to be better on. But we’ll have to just keep working on it at the training ground, hopefully turn things around.”

There was a good number of Reds fans in attendance on Saturday, who obviously left disappointed with the performance, and Wollacott was sympathetic with the fans. He said: “We appreciate your support. We’ve obviously let them down, travelling all the way and hopefully we can put it right next week.”