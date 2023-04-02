Crawley Town opinion: It’s down to the players to dig deep and get us the points

After going five games unbeaten a defeat was inevitably going to happen.

The most disappointing thing was the manor of the 4-1 loss away to playoff chasing Mansfield. Where the stags brushed our defenders aside with ease.

It was a tough one to take and we’d almost forgotten what defeat felt like, what with the fine run we've been on.Manager Scott Lindsey summed it up perfectly afterwards when he said it’s in our hands still which it completely is.Once we get the Easter fixtures out of the way, we have some very favourable games coming up and we have to play two teams that are right down there in Colchester and Hartlepool.

It’s so tight at the bottom that three wins from our last seven games will probably be enough to survive the drop this season.

It’s down to the players to dig deep and get us the points that will keep us in the football league. I have every confidence still that we will escape.

We still have a two point lead over second from bottom Hartlepool who had a very fortunate win against Swindon last weekend, scoring twice in the last minute to close the gap.

