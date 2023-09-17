Crawley Town opinion: Please don’t stall our momentum with idiotic behaviour

Let’s get the moaning out of the way shall we? Why do some of our supporters seemingly want to drag the reputation of our club through the dirt?

Why do they upset the momentum of our team when they are getting on top?

Why do they want to run the risk of our club having to pay a hefty fine, a ground closure or, even worse, a points deduction because of their behaviour?

Please tell me, as I am obviously missing something.

Steve Leake

The club have rightly condemned Saturday’s flare and bottle throwing but perhaps it would be a good idea for our media guys to raise the issue in the post-match interviews with Scott Lindsey, so that he can praise the fans for their noise and passion but ask them not to stall our momentum through idiotic behaviour.

If you doubt what I am saying, then look at the timings of the goals from Saturday. The delay after Ronan’s equaliser, on 61 minutes, gave Tranmere a bit of respite and allowed them to regroup and go ahead for the second time in the match.

Thankfully, our players responded with intensity and passion, with Nick Tsaroulla drawing us level and Klaidi “Fairclough” Lolos grabbing the winner in added time.

Rant over, and I, for one, am looking forward to seeing us grab our first away win on Saturday up at Cleethorpes when we take on Grimsby Town.

Klaidi “Fairclough” Lolos grabbing the winner in added time. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

We haven’t been very successful up at Blundell Park in recent years, but I’m sure Scott and his team will have the players up for the battle to get the points to take us into the automatic promotion places.

After eight games we have won four, all at home, drawn two, both away and lost two, one at home and one away. We have fourteen points, in comparison to just seven at the same point last season when it took us until our fourteenth game to achieve our current points total.

This means a 100% improvement from the team, and one that has been recognised by our home core support getting to around 2700.

The week after the Grimsby game we are at home again to our near neighbours Sutton United.

They haven’t picked up any points since the first day of the season, when they destroyed ten-man Notts County, and currently sit in 24th place at the bottom of the table.

I am sure Scott will be impressing on our lads that we have yet to garner any points from our four league meetings with them so far and that now is the time to put that right.

At that game, Andy Taylor, a former Reds centre back who played 113 games for us between 1998 (away at Halesowen) and 2001 (away at Kings Lynn) scoring seven goals in total, will be presented a shirt of his vintage by John Barnett, in response to a Facebook request by Andy himself.

The club have given him complimentary tickets for the game, and if we can arrange for the presentation to be on the pitch, I hope you will show him the welcome I know you are capable of.

Come on you Reds!